Politics

John Steenhuisen makes about-turn on possible coalition talks with ANC

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
27 October 2021 - 14:50
DA leader John Steenhuisen told supporters in Mamelodi on Wednesday that his party does not want to work with the ANC. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen told supporters in Mamelodi on Wednesday that his party does not want to work with the ANC. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

DA leader John Steenhuisen has seemingly made an about-turn on his party's willingness to enter into coalition talks with the ANC.

Addressing supporters in Mamelodi on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said his party did not want to get into bed with the ruling party.

“The latest lie that they have come up with is that the DA wants to get into government with the ANC. And I am here to tell you quite unequivocally today, and in front of this crowd, that we do not want to get into bed with the ANC.

“We want to kick the ANC out of the bed. We want to bring them below 50% so that we can change this country. That's what we want to do,” said Steenhuisen. 

He said when they had brought the ANC below 50%, they wanted to be the core of a new majority in SA.

Helen Zille addresses viral audio clip on DA’s ANC ‘coalition plans’

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has seemingly changed her tune about entering into a coalition with the ANC.
Politics
5 hours ago

Steenhuisen's address appears to differ from the statements he made last week during an interview with the Sunday TimesAt the time he said the DA was prepared to get into talks with all the parties, except the EFF and the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay. 

He said parties had to share their values and have a common programme of action.

But Steenhuisen on Wednesday said it was lies spread by the opposition that the DA was willing to work with the ANC.

“The more we tell the truth about our opponents, the more they start telling lies about us. So I am not going to stop telling the truth about our opponents, but I am going to challenge the lies they tell about us.

“Particularly these small Chihuahua parties, they have got a lot to say but they don't do anything. They've never governed anywhere but they've always got a lot to say,” he said.

He further slammed the ANC, using the latest round of Eskom's load-shedding to criticise the party.

This after Eskom announced on Wednesday that the country was moving to stage 4 load-shedding.

Steenhuisen said it was not load-shedding but job-shedding and it was bad news for the unemployed. 

He slammed the ANC, saying it should not get back in power in the city of Tshwane.

“We are not going to let you get your hands on Tshwane, because you're going to do to Tshwane what you did for the past 20 years. You are going to do to Tshwane what you did to Eskom.”

Everything the ANC touches turns to corruption, he added. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC polling shows voter stayaway may put metros out of reach

The ANC’s own polling puts its support at 46% in Johannesburg, while other surveys indicate the city may be too close to call.
Politics
22 hours ago

LISTEN | It’s an election with a lot of big question marks: analyst

We speak to independent election analyst Dawie Scholtz, who unpacks the significance of the local government polls
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

Load-shedding is giving us headaches: Matric pupils on day one of exams

Matric pupils are citing Eskom's enforced power outages as another hurdle to face, in addition to modified learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL | How low can smirking Steenhuisen go?

Free speech is all very well, but SA voters have the right and duty to call out bullying, sexism and racism
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  4. ‘That’s an obvious autocorrect’: Mbalula explains his #VoteEFF moemish Politics
  5. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane