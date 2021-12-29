POLL | Should the state capture inquiry report be presented to parliament before Ramaphosa?

“Mr President, given that you were a witness in the inquiry, I’d suggest judge Zondo should instead present the report to parliament live. Finished and klaar.”

Maimane supported Holomisa, saying: “We cannot have any delays. We know how long ‘applying the mind’ has taken before. I support a live presentation to parliament and an immediate release of the full document to the public.”

The state capture inquiry, chaired by Zondo, was given an extension on Tuesday with an understanding the report will be delivered to Ramaphosa in February.

Zondo proposed he would deliver his report in three instalments, with the first part before the end of December, part two before the end of January and the third before the end of February.

Timothy Bruinders SC, on behalf of Ramaphosa, said the president preferred the report to be submitted to him in its entirety by the end of February, rather than in instalments, because it would “make for coherence, comprehensiveness and practicality”.