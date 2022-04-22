Western Cape premier Alan Winde reshuffles executive and introduces new portfolios

Western Cape premier Alan Winde reshuffled his executive on Friday after the departure of two MECs.

Winde announced the new team at Century City after firing community safety MEC Albert Fritz after a sex scandal and accepting the resignation of education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

In the reshuffle he announced the following changes:

David Maynier takes charge at education;

Tertuis Simmers is MEC for infrastructure;

Daylin Mitchell is MEC for mobility;

Mireille Wenger is MEC for finance and economic opportunities; and

Reagan Allen is MEC for community safety and police oversight.

Winde also announced a new entity to fight violence, the violence prevention unity, in the renamed department of health and wellness.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated changes to his executive. “When I was elected as premier in 2019 it was unthinkable that within less than a year we would face a challenge the size and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.