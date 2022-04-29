×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Zuma's decision to appoint Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister was 'likely influenced by the Guptas'

29 April 2022 - 11:40 By TIMESLIVE
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane testifying at state capture commission. File photo.
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane testifying at state capture commission. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former president Jacob Zuma's decision to replace Ngoako Ramatlhodi with Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister was, on the probabilities, influenced by the Guptas.

That is the view expressed in the latest chapter of the state capture report published on Friday.

“Zwane had co-operated with the Guptas while serving as MEC in the Free State provincial government where his departments [namely the department of agriculture and, later, the department of human settlements] had performed very poorly and he was brought specially into the National Assembly so that President Zuma could appoint him as minister of mineral resources,” reads the report.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“There can be no explanation why President Zuma overlooked so many able and competent ANC MPs and brought Mr Zwane from outside parliament so that he could appoint him to the position of minister of mineral resources.

“Mr Zwane had no previous experience of being a MP, he had no prior exposure or experience in mining or mineral resources and had never been a minister before. His record as an MEC in the Free State provincial government was dismal and there is no way that President Zuma would have chosen him because he thought he would do a better job as minister of mineral resources than Mr Ngoako Ramatlhodi or than any other ANC member of the National Assembly that he could have appointed.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Find a way to get corruption-accused Free State officials to pay back the money — Zondo report

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended the government seek legal opinion on how to recover the R255m of public ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Zondo: 'I shudder to think what would have happened if Zuma was not forced to remove Des van Rooyen'

The National Treasury under the leadership of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and later Nhlanhla Nene put up great resistance to several ...
Politics
2 hours ago

State capture report: Free State’s R1bn housing project was ‘dismal failure’

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Jacob Zuma 'would do anything' to help Gupta family's state capture project — Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the Gupta family capture Eskom, the latest instalment of the state capture report has found.
Politics
2 hours ago

What’s in it? 11 stories about part 4 of the state capture report you need to read

Want a summary of what the fourth part of the state capture report says? Check out these articles.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  2. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa