The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has called for political stability in Johannesburg in the interest of workers and service delivery, given the political turmoil that has dogged the metro in the past few months.
Regional secretary Thobani Nkosi said with the election of the new executive mayor Thapelo Amad, there has never been a more opportune moment for all political parties represented in council to put aside their differences and work towards ensuring the city is politically and administratively stabilised.
The union, which described the previous mayor as “anti-worker and anti-black” says it was one of the first organisations to express joy when she was first removed late last year.
“Just as we did when Councillor [Mpho] Phalatse was first removed, we welcome the decision by parties in the council to remove her as mayor. She has done nothing but bring pain, suffering and prejudice to workers in the city.”
Phalatse was removed in a vote of no confidence last week with Amad promptly elected as her replacement.
New mayor Amad has opportunity to turn Joburg around, says union
Image: ROBERT BOTHA
Nkosi said Phalatse was the mastermind behind denying residents services, particularly those in predominantly black areas.
“We, therefore, have once more welcomed this development and believe that it will bring relief to workers and a breath of fresh air to residents.
Nkosi said the union congratulated executive mayor Thapelo Amad and hoped he would “be nothing similar to his predecessor”.
“We want to send a strong message to him and his executive that Samwu will not allow workers in the city to once again be treated in the manner in which they were [treated] under Phalatse.
“Importantly, we will not allow a situation wherein only predominantly white areas are prioritised for service delivery. Our message to Cllr Amad is that should that happen, he will have declared himself an enemy of workers and residents of Johannesburg,” Nkosi said.
The union expressed its intent to meet the new city boss to discuss many labour- related and administrative issues “which have played a significant role in eroding service delivery across the city to the detriment of the working class and the poor”.
“We will further appeal to Cllr Amad to deal with the illegal and unlawful dismissal of over 130 workers who have now been relegated to poverty and starvation by the previous administration,” Nkosi said.
Nkosi added that they look forward to working with Amad and his executive, hoping that he will not be hostile towards organised labour, and workers in particular.
