‘I’ll comply whatever the outcome’: Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya on fraud investigation
Newly elected Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya says she will comply with the outcomes or recommendations of an investigation into her alleged financial misconduct.
During her previous tenure as chief of staff in the mayor's office in 2020, Moya did not make it to a city-funded international trip and did not return the travel allowance she was paid.
"I didn't go on the trip. We were supposed to leave on the Monday, and on the Sunday I got an instruction to pull out of the trip because my then political principal was coming back from his special leave at the end of January, beginning of February," she said.
"I reported I will no longer be going on the trip to the acting city manager at the time, as well as the CFO. The allowance is usually paid a week before the trip takes place, and when the trip was cancelled I did not pay back the money."
The deputy mayor maintained there was no ill intent in the unfolding of events during that time.
"It was a lapse of judgment on my part. There was never a process that I had refused to participate in where the city tried to reclaim its funds. During that time there was a lot happening and it was one of those things where you forget. Four months down the line I left the city."
WATCH | Tshwane deputy mayor election halted as EFF accuse nominee Nasiphi Moya of fraud
She said she was shocked when the details of the trip came to light hours before her election last Monday.
"Four years later on my way to council, there was a written statement from the EFF that this is the situation and I had to recall what happened four years ago. I reported to the relevant stakeholders, my party, the coalition and the executive mayor."
In council, the EFF demanded the election be halted until Moya's name is cleared, citing possible contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.
However, council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana proceeded to convene the special council meeting that elected Moya and referred the EFF's allegations to the city manager's office for investigation.
Moya said the situation was regrettable but she is willing to abide by the process and its outcomes.
"There's no excuse or justification to what happened or ill intention. While I can talk about what happened in 2020, it is going to be important to build confidence with the residents of the city. The council resolved to delegate the city manager to investigate and come up with recommendations about how to deal with the matter.
"I had committed to the executive mayor that whatever the recommendations — and the first one that comes to people's minds is 'pay back the money' — the report suggests, I will toe the line and adhere to it without contestation."
ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor
