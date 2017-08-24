Legendary Brian Mitchell's life story to be immortalised on stage in a play

He is one of the most decorated South African sportsmen of all time and his life story will be immortalised on stage in a play in October.

Brian Mitchell is the only South African boxer to be inducted in the Hall of Fame — he was inducted in the US in 2009 — and he retired undefeated as the WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion in 1995 .

The Road Warrior‚ the play about his life‚ is described as a rags-to-riches tale of a rebellious teenager’s journey to the Hall of Fame and it was written and directed by industry stalwart Tim Plewman.

The now 56-year-old Mitchell said the play feels like the final chapter in his life.

‘‘It is wonderful because it is almost like the final chapter in my life‚” he said.

‘‘It is wonderful journey. The public will be paying my tribute.