SA team nabs African esport championship

The ESL African Championship included locally known CS:GO teams Bravado Gaming and Energy Esports alongside two north African teams.

09 October 2017 - 16:25 By Scott Peter Smith
Energy Esports celebrates their win in the ESL African CS:GO Championships on Saturday over the expected winners, Bravado Gaming.
Image: Scott Peter Smith

While most of us are still trying to figure out what esports is all about, this last weekend saw two teams from north Africa visit our shores to compete in the first African championship for CS:GO at the annual Rage gaming expo in Johannesburg.The massive arena erected by Kwesé Gamer hosted the ESL African Championship finals, where the locally known CS:GO teams of Bravado Gaming and Energy Esports competed against Limitless.gg from Algeria and Vibora from Morocco in a first on the continent.

The final match ended up being played between long time South African rivals Bravado Gaming and Energy Esports. The winning team, Energy Esports, took home a reported R314,000 while second place took around R157,000. While not a huge prize pool by international standards, the event went a long way in establishing esports on the continent, creating further awareness and carving out a more viable space for players to pursue their passion full time.

