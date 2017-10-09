SA team nabs African esport championship

While most of us are still trying to figure out what esports is all about, this last weekend saw two teams from north Africa visit our shores to compete in the first African championship for CS:GO at the annual Rage gaming expo in Johannesburg.The massive arena erected by Kwesé Gamer hosted the ESL African Championship finals, where the locally known CS:GO teams of Bravado Gaming and Energy Esports competed against Limitless.gg from Algeria and Vibora from Morocco in a first on the continent.