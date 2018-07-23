Sport

American Olympic champion Ryan Lochte banned 14 months for anti-doping violation

23 July 2018 - 19:27 By Reuters
A file photo of USA's Ryan Lochte showing off his gold medal during the podium ceremony for the men's 200m individual medley swimming event at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan on August 6, 2015. The six-time Olympic gold medallist was banned for 14 months for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, US Swimming said announced.
Image: ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP

Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, the US anti-doping agency (USADA) said on Monday.

The body said in a statement that Lochte had posted an image on social media showing himself receiving an infusion of permitted substances and that a subsequent investigation revealed this exceeded permissible levels.

The 33-year-old's period of ineligibility began on May 24, the date of the infusion.

Lochte, who made headlines in 2016 over a tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint after a party during the Rio Olympics which he later admitted was "over-exaggerated", fully cooperated with the investigation.

USADA said intravenous infusions or injections in excess of 100mL within a 12-hour period and without a therapeutic use exemption are prohibited, unless legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment.

