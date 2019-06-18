Caster Semenya has launched another stinging attack on the IAAF‚ this time based on the arbitral award by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

A redacted‚ 162-page version of the CAS judgment handed down on May 1 was published on Tuesday.

CAS ruled in favour of the IAAF‚ the sport’s world governing body‚ allowing it to implement its regulations for female eligibility‚ which would require women to lower their naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in certain events.

These include Semenya’s main races‚ from 400m to 1500m.

Semenya has appealed to the Federal Supreme Court in Switzerland‚ which has ordered the IAAF to temporarily suspend the regulations for Semenya.

The statement issued on Semenya’s behalf said the IAAF’s behaviour showed it was the opposite of what the CAS perceived as a sympathetic‚ bona fide approach to the treatment of female athletes that was ‘of crucial relevance to the panel’.”