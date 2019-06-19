“I think people will quickly come to know our team not just for the top talent we have competing in the pool but also by our collective team mission to change swimming for the better.”

The ISL‚ which started out as a rogue in the eyes of the sport’s world governing body‚ Fina‚ has since gained acceptance and offers a new way for swimmers to earn money.

There are several teams from around the world‚ including the London Roar‚ LA Current‚ Team Iron (Hungary)‚ Aqua Centurions (Italy)‚ as well as the International Energy Standard‚ which has Chad Le Clos on its roster.