Two SA swimmers in New York team
Two South African swimmers have been named in the New York Breakers team that will compete in the inaugural International Swimming League.
Backstroker Christopher Reid and sprinter Brad Tandy‚ who both competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics‚ are among 27 swimmers named by the new franchise‚ co-owned by former South African Tina Andrew and her ace swimmer son Michael.
The kid was born in the US but‚ with dual nationality‚ had briefly flirted with the idea of competing for SA before committing to the land of his birth.
“It is an absolute honor to be announced as part of the Breakers’ roster‚” Michael Andrew said in a press release.
“I think people will quickly come to know our team not just for the top talent we have competing in the pool but also by our collective team mission to change swimming for the better.”
The ISL‚ which started out as a rogue in the eyes of the sport’s world governing body‚ Fina‚ has since gained acceptance and offers a new way for swimmers to earn money.
There are several teams from around the world‚ including the London Roar‚ LA Current‚ Team Iron (Hungary)‚ Aqua Centurions (Italy)‚ as well as the International Energy Standard‚ which has Chad Le Clos on its roster.
The ISL is team-based‚ each with equal numbers of male and female swimmers earning the same.
Swimmers previously convicted for doping offences are not permitted to compete.
The first ISL final will be staged in a custom-made pool in Las Vegas in December.
The Breakers will compete for the first time in Dallas on October 18 and 19.
Energy Standard fly into action in Indianapolis on October 4 and 5.