Sport

Port Elizabeth Women’s Challenge race next to hit the skids

17 March 2020 - 14:46 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Betha Chikanga wins the race during the 3rd Spar Women's Challenge at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. File photo
Betha Chikanga wins the race during the 3rd Spar Women's Challenge at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. File photo
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

The first Spar Women’s Challenge race scheduled for Port Elizabeth on Saturday has become the latest high-profile sporting event to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Port Elizabeth was supposed to be the first stop of the Grand Prix that also has races in Cape Town‚ Durban‚ Pretoria‚ Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg in the coming months.

“In the light of the statements from the government and the limitations imposed on sports events‚ the races will be postponed‚” Spar Eastern Cape events manager Alan Stapleton said‚ adding that the proposed new date is in October.

“October 17 has been proposed as a suitable date but we will still need final confirmation once the finer details have been sorted out.

"Further developments will be communicated to the community and all other role-players once they are finalised‚” he said.

Stapleton added that tickets will remain valid for the race’s future date. He said that confirmation of the new date and any other information would be released at a later stage.

During his Sunday address‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus and announced a range of measures to control for further contamination.

“Gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited and the postponement of the Women’s Challenge falls in line with other major sporting events which have been put on hold as the virus spreads its tentacles around the globe‚” Stapleton said.

The other major event that has been postponed in Port Elizabeth is the Ironman South Africa race‚ which was scheduled for March 29 and has been moved to November.

Elsewhere‚ the Two Oceans ultra-marathon that was due to take place in Cape Town over the Easter weekend also has been cancelled.

Stapleton concluded by saying that confirmation of the new date and any other information would be released at a later stage.

READ MORE:

Comrades Marathon sets date for decision on 2020 down run

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will wait until April 17 to make a final decision on the 95th running of the world’s biggest ultra-marathon.
Sport
4 hours ago

SA mulls travel ban as cabinet meets over coronavirus outbreak

SA could introduce a total ban on travellers from Europe, order sports events to be held in empty stadiums and limit mass gatherings to 1,000 people ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane’s guarantee: ‘Sundowns will win last five league matches’ Soccer
  4. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  5. PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus Soccer

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 live updates: 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship South Africa
  2. Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world World
  3. International Olympic Committee to hold talks with sport chiefs amid ... Sport
  4. SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus Soccer
  5. Covid-19 wrap: US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine South Africa
  6. Pakistan Twenty20 Super League semis postponed because of coronavirus Cricket
  7. South African sport KOed by coronavirus Sport
  8. Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus Soccer
  9. Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney Soccer
  10. Financial fears spur Australian sport to play on despite virus Sport
X