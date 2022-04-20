New kid on the block Viwe Jingqi wants to scare the seniors

If anyone wanted to assess the state of local athletics, they only had to look at the competitors organisers rolled out in Cape Town on Wednesday before the SA championships from Thursday to Saturday.

Sprinter Viwe Jingqi sat at the main table with veterans such as Akani Simbine and Wenda Nel and she was unable to douse the fire of competition that burns within her.

The 17-year-old, who broke the long-standing SA 100m under-20 record and the 200m under-18 mark last month, still has a long way to go.

Her coach, Paul Gorries, insists she’s come to gain experience, and Jingqi herself said she was looking to have fun.

“I want to have fun against the seniors,” she said. But that’s then her fighting spirit took control. “I want to make history … I want to scare them even more and show them I’m coming.”

History has shown that under-18 athletes don’t always convert when they come of age, a sobering thought that Gorries himself is familiar with personally.

“The team around her will be key,” he said.

But the thing with Jingqi is that she goes into the national championships at Green Point Stadium as favourite with her 11.22sec from Potchefstroom. Second is Phindile Kubheka (11.37) followed by Carina Horn (11.43), who is still looking for her form after a two-year doping ban.