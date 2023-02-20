Having kept an eye on Sunday’s match where New Zealand dished out a 102-run win that knocked the Sri Lankans out of contention for the semifinals, the Proteas will undoubtedly have a spring in their step when they train at Newlands on Monday.
It remains to be seen how much of that practice will be outdoors, with Cape Town waking up to heavy showers to start the week. The forecast for Tuesday night is clear, but the match will be played in chilly conditions with temperature expected to be in the mid-teens.
The White Ferns’ win moved them into second place in the group behind Australia.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance. Even if it’s a tiny, small chance, we’re still in with a shout and that’s why I’m really proud of this group,” said captain Sophie Devine.
Proteas have World Cup semifinal spot in their hands
Image: Richard Huggard
Can the Proteas women’s team avoid making the same mistake as their male counterparts when they get their chance to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup?
New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday night handed the Proteas a lifeline, providing Sune Luus’ charges with a simple equation: beat Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday and a spot in the tournament’s final four is theirs.
The Proteas have won the last nine T20 matches between the two teams, losing only the first encounter in 2012. It’s a dominant record, but so was the Proteas men’s team’s one against the Netherlands before those two sides met in Adelaide last November.
South Africa "only" needed to win to qualify for the semifinals, but failed to do so and suffered one of the country’s most embarrassing exits at an ICC event.
Luus’ side has been nowhere near their best in the tournament, losing the opening match to Sri Lanka when they failed to manage their nerves and botched what should have been a simple run chase. The bowlers and Chloe Tryon stepped to the plate to claim a comprehensive win over New Zealand, after which the batting failed again against the Australians in Gqeberha on Saturday night.
They have failed to display the attacking brand of cricket, especially with the bat, Luus insisted they need to play to be successful in the competition. After the defeat to Australia, the Proteas captain said her side still wanted to do that — score at a run rate of eight an over — and even if they don’t, show the necessary intent to try to, something they haven’t done in their three group matches thus far.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup challenge falters
Having kept an eye on Sunday’s match where New Zealand dished out a 102-run win that knocked the Sri Lankans out of contention for the semifinals, the Proteas will undoubtedly have a spring in their step when they train at Newlands on Monday.
It remains to be seen how much of that practice will be outdoors, with Cape Town waking up to heavy showers to start the week. The forecast for Tuesday night is clear, but the match will be played in chilly conditions with temperature expected to be in the mid-teens.
The White Ferns’ win moved them into second place in the group behind Australia.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance. Even if it’s a tiny, small chance, we’re still in with a shout and that’s why I’m really proud of this group,” said captain Sophie Devine.
READ MORE
New Zealand’s thrashing of Sri Lanka keeps Proteas in World Cup
England keep winning record in tact with World Cup win over India
Women's World Cup is showing a new aggressive style of play
EDITORIAL | The T20 World Cup is evidence of how far the women’s game has come
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos