Cricket

Root‚ Stokes rebuild England innings

06 July 2017 - 17:49 By Telford Vice
South Africa's Vernon Philander (2R) celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow for 10 during the first day of the first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in central London on July 6, 2017.
South Africa's Vernon Philander (2R) celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow for 10 during the first day of the first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in central London on July 6, 2017.
Image: Ian KINGTON / AFP

England’s Joe Root and Ben Stokes answered South Africa’s early assault with a wicketless session in the first test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Having been reduced to 82/4 at lunch‚ the home side reached tea on 182/4.

Root was 79 not out with Stokes on 52 in a stand of 106 for the unbroken fifth wicket.

South Africa thought they had broken the stand when it was worth 101 by way of Morne Morkel bowling Stokes off his pads for 44.

But the fast bowler had overstepped and the delivery was duly ruled illegitimate.

South Africa’s failure to break through in the second session undid much of Vernon Philander’s good work before lunch‚ when he reminded the Lord’s crowd of his prowess in seaming conditions.

Philander took a dozen wickets in South Africa’s last test series in England‚ in 2012‚ and claimed a matchwinning 5/30 in the second innings of the deciding match at Lord’s.

On Thursday‚ he took 3/26 in the morning session to earn the early advantage for the visitors after Root won his first toss as England’s captain and chose to bat despite a green‚ seaming pitch.

Philander struck in the fourth over when Alastair Cook prodded a catch to Quinton de Kock.

In his next over Philander trapped Keaton Jennings in front with a delivery that replays suggested had pitched marginally outside the left-hander’s leg stump.

Morkel had Gary Ballance leg-before to reduce England to 49/3 inside the first hour.

Philander returned to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in similar fashion in the third over before lunch.

Precarious though England’s position was‚ it could have been worse.

Root was five not out with the total 31/2 when he hooked Kagiso Rabada to fine leg‚ where substitute fielder Aiden Markram badly misjudged what should have been a straightforward catch.

Rabada also had Root dropped on 16 with the scoreboard reading 59/3‚ this time by JP Duminy in the gully.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. SuperSport decide against extending Kiwi Michael Boxall's contract Soccer
  2. Arrest imminent for SuperSport United's Thuso Phala after assault allegations Soccer
  3. Root‚ Stokes rebuild England innings Cricket
  4. 'We don’t want to be a club who sign players because they are free,' Pitso ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs sign Bhongolethu Jayiya Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema: 'They’re saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.'
Malema: ’We need to share the land and wealth.’

Related articles

  1. Look who's back‚ Philander tells Lord's in first Test against England Cricket
  2. Pride of Welkom against Yorkshire Cricket
  3. Root versus Elgar a contest between two decent men Cricket
  4. An unassuming man loved by many in Welkom will lead SA against England at Lords Cricket
  5. England look to 'positive' Joe Root against South Africa Cricket
  6. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  7. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  8. Domingo confirms he has applied to stay on as SA's coach Cricket
  9. Something old‚ something new as SA await captain Elgar Cricket
  10. Faf puts family first Cricket
  11. It's a funny old game Cricket
  12. Five things Super Rugby taught us this weekend Rugby
  13. Van Niekerk claims cricket first as SA thrash Windies Cricket
  14. Australian players to boycott 'A' tour of South Africa Cricket