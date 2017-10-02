SA crush Bangladesh by 333 runs to take the lead in the two-match series

Like a badly baked soufflé, Bangladesh collapsed horribly in the morning session of day five of the first Test against South Africa as the Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj inspired the Proteas to easily cross the line before lunch and take a 1-0 lead in this two match series.

South Africa started the fifth and final day without Morne Morkel due to injury but Rabada and Maharaj stepped up to rip through the Bangladeshi middle and lower order in less than one hour and thirty minutes to secure this rampant 333 runs victory.

Bangladesh started day five on 49/3 after 15 overs but by 11:24 they were bowled out for 90 runs after 32 overs with Rabada and Maharaj ending with three wickets each on the morning and a run out by Quinton de Kock and Rabada.

The first wicket to fall was that of captain Rahim Mushfiqur when Hashim Amla took a blinder of a catch at first slip from the bowling of Rabada while he was on 16 off 55 runs ten minutes into the first session.

Six overs into the last day, Rabada delivered a length ball that crushed the stumps of Mahmudullah Riyad nine runs as South Africa began to eat into the Bangladeshi middle order.

Nine balls later, Rabada trapped wicketkeeper Litton Das for lbw while he was on four runs when the ball hit his front pad above the knee roll as the South African fast bowler claimed his third scalp of the morning.

Five deliveries later, Maharaj joined the Rabada party by trapping Sabbir Rahman for lbw as he tried to sweep in front of off-stump as the Bangladesh middle order continued to collapse.

Taskin Ahmed was the next victim when he was also trapped for lbw by Maharaj as the fifth wicket fell in inside the first hour of the session and South Africa needed two wickets to win the match.

Islam Shafuil was run out by a combination of De Kock and Rabada and Maharaj completed the rout when he removed Mustafizur Rahman to secure victory for the Proteas.

The second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh starts at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday where the Proteas will be looking to complete a whitewash against this modest side.

- TimesLIVE