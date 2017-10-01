Temba Bavuma and Faf du Plessis put South Africa in complete control at lunch on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh with the Proteas on 203/3 and a second innings lead of 379.

Bavuma was going slowly but effectively on 64 off 85 balls while skipper Du Plessis was in a hurry and on 77 off 92 balls with their partnership standing on 133 off 149 balls.

Du Plessis‚ who arrived at the crease after the demise of Hashim Amla‚ reached his 15th half century from 55 balls after 68 minutes and it included five boundaries and one maximum.

Bavuma also registered his ninth half century from 75 balls and his patient knock included six boundaries at a strike rate of 69.23.

Amla‚ the only wicket to fall in the first session‚ walked back to the dressing room five overs into day four when he was caught by Liton Das from the bowling of Rahman Mustafizur having added only eleven runs to his overnight score of 17.

It could have been worse for South Africa as Bavuma was dropped by Imrul Kayes on eight runs nine balls later.

With three wickets down‚ Bavuma and Du Plessis embarked on the rebuilding process and they reached the 200 mark in the last over before lunch and South Africa in complete control.

- TimesLIVE