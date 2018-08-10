Expect a different approach the next time South Africa undertake a Test series in Asia‚ a lesson they’ve learnt during their current visit to Sri Lanka.

The Lankans won both matches easily with 37 of South Africa’s 40 wickets falling to spin and with‚ all told‚ more than four days to spare.

South Africa went in a batsman light in the first Test to make room for a second spinner‚ but made do with one slow bowler in the second game. They picked three fast bowlers in both.

“We expected it to be tough but the difference we found this time was that the conditions favoured the spinners a little bit more‚” Faf du Plessis said in Cape Town on Friday after coming home early with a shoulder injury.

“Before the tour we anticipated that the wickets would spin but still be similar to previous tours.