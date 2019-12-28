Cricket

SA set England a mammoth total of 376 runs to win the first Test in Centurion

28 December 2019 - 15:29 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At SuperSport Park
Jofra Archer (R) celebrates after the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and England at The SuperSport Park stadium at Centurion near Pretoria on December 28, 2019.
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

South Africa have set England a mammoth total of 376 runs to win the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

At tea of the third day‚ they were yet to lose a wicket in their chase with their openers Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns on 2 and 18 respectively and still a distant 352 to take a 1-0 lead in this four-match series.

The Proteas were bowled out for 272 during the second session with Rassie van der Dussen top scoring on debut with 51 for his maiden Test half century‚ and irrepressible Vernon Philander the next best batsman on 46.

Other notable contributors for SA with the bat in the second innings were night watchman Anrich Nortje‚ who was twice floored by beamers from Jofra Archer on Friday with 40 and Quinton de Kock with 34.

Dean Elgar chipped in with a useful 22 and skipper Faf du Plessis added 20 as SA put up a lead that may prove tricky for England to negotiate given the fact that they only managed 181 in their first innings.

The highlight for England on Saturday with ball was Archer‚ who was lucky to be on the field as he survived a ban for his two beamers on Nortje on Friday for his third Test five wicket haul.

Archer was supported by Ben Stokes with two scalps under his name while James Anderson‚ Stuart Broad and Sam Curran claimed one each on what turned out to be an eventful two sessions.

