EXCLUSIVE | Drama as Cricket SA Members' Council dismisses interim board

The chaos at Cricket South Africa (CSA) escalated on Thursday after the Members' Council‚ the organisation’s highest decision-making body, made up of provincial presidents‚ fired the interim board with immediate effect for an apparent breakdown of trust.

TimesLIVE can reveal that the Members' Council met this week and resolved to dismiss the interim board. The members have already communicated their decision to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ the parliamentary portfolio committee and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The CSA provincial bosses accuse the interim board of running amok and undermining them‚ according to several sources who spoke to TimesLIVE.

The Members' Council was also rubbed up the wrong way when members found out that the interim board allegedly changed the reporting lines and started to report directly to the minister and not to them as the supreme body.

The council grew increasingly frustrated with the interim board’s conduct but matters came to a head when the temporary leadership allegedly started toying with the idea of appointing Haroon Lorgat as acting CEO and Jacques Faul as company secretary.