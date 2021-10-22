The real test starts on Saturday, says Van der Dussen ahead of showdown against Australia

Proteas top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen has said while convincing wins over Afghanistan and Pakistan in their two warm-up matches will pump up the batters, the real test will be on Saturday in the team’s opening T20 World Cup clash against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

Van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 101 at a strike rate of almost 200 to help the Proteas chase down 186 against a strong Pakistan side on Wednesday.

“It was a warm-up game. You have to be realistic about it,” said the 32-year-old Lions batter.

“It is a win but the real test starts on Saturday and we will take the lessons, good and bad and get up and do it all over again. Saturday is in front of us and we know what we need to do.”