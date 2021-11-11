Proteas to use Netherlands to rest regular players for blockbuster all-format Indian tour

The three ODIs are part of the Cricket World Cup Super League with 30 crucial points — 10 for a win, five for a tie or abandoned match and nothing for a defeat — on offer.

The stakes are high and the Proteas find themselves in a spot of bother to get an automatic qualification for the 50-overs World Cup in India in 2023.

The Proteas are currently ninth on the 13-team Super League table with 34 points from nine matches and cannot afford a slip-up against the Dutch, who prop up the table on 20 points, but have played six games fewer.

The Super League is the governing body ICC’s new qualification pathway for teams for the men's 10-team World Cup in 2023 in India.

The top eight teams, including host nation India, will automatically qualify while the other five countries will play in qualifiers with five other associate nations.

Only two teams from the qualifiers will qualify for the World Cup and SA is too proud a cricket nation to sneak in through the playoffs.