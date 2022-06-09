Miller and Van der Dussen sparkle in SA's win over India in first T20

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller combined for an unbeaten and delightful partnership of 131 off 64 to help SA to a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Miller, who scored 481 runs in 16 matches to help the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title, continued with his rich vein of form and was superbly supported by Van der Dussen, who took time to get going.

Miller made a solid contribution of 64 off 31 while Van Der Dussen, who was dropped on 30 by Shreyas Iyer, added 75 off 46 as they helped the Proteas cross the line in their highest successful T20 run chase.

The other notable contributors with the bat for SA were Quinton de Kock (22) and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius (29) as they made it difficult for the Indian bowlers at the fast scoring ground.