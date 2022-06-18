Proteas showed familiar failings during T20 series against India

“It’s back to the drawing board with regards to that and maybe we can come up with better tactics to try and combat the India middle and lower order. If you look at us, we had a bit of momentum in the first two matches and India got the momentum in the next two, it just makes it much more exciting to go to Bengaluru. The crowds have been amazing.

“It is also a good test to our team to see how far we have come, to play in events like this and to try and clinch the series against a strong India outfit. It is just to consistently hit our lengths and lines. We did that fairly well and it's back to the drawing for Sunday’s game and hopefully we will come back with new plans where we can try and be on the better side of things.”

Maharaj was full of praise for India’s main destroyers in Hardik Pandya and Avesh Khan.

“You saw why he is one of the leading performers in the IPL, he showed his class today. He is difficult to bowl to and fair play to him because he played exceptionally well,” he said of Pandey who scored a crucial 46 off 31.

“He adapted very well, he utiilised the conditions, kept it very simple and got the rewards for consistent and controlled bowling,” added Maharaj about Khan who ended with figures of 4/18.