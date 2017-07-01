Stormers grind out a win over Cheeatahs in Bloemfontein

Entrusted with the goal-kicking after SP Marais's injury-enforced 15th minute exit, Kolbe collected 23 points, denying the Cheetahs a sentimental win.For a region that went nine years without a franchise of its own until 2006, the sense of occasion was lost on the fans. Only 13 330 rocked up for what could be the last Super Rugby game in Bloemfontein for the foreseeable future and at times, it felt like it was a Stormers home game.The far side top tier was empty and only the sun baked areas of the cold stadium were decently populated. With the feebleness of their beloved Cheetahs exposed time and again this season, the fans had good reason to stay away.