Rugby

Scrum and tackle laws to be simplified

20 July 2017 - 18:03 By Craig Ray
Rugby ball.
Rugby ball.
Image: Cameron Spencer

World Rugby‚ the game’s governing body‚ will trial six new law amendments from August in an effort to simply the sport for players‚ fans‚ and most importantly‚ officials.

They have been approved following extensive game data analysis as well as player‚ coach‚ match official and union feedback from the tournaments in which these six aspects of law were trialled. The six aspects of law approved to join the global trial programme are: 1. Law 20.5 and 20.6 (d) No signal from referee.

The scrumhalf must throw the ball in straight but is allowed to align their shoulder on the middle line of the scrum‚ therefore allowing them to stand a shoulder width towards their own side of the middle line.

Rationale: To promote scrum stability‚ a fair contest for possession while also giving the advantage to the team throwing in (non-offending team). 2. Law 20.9 (b) Handling in the scrum – exception.

The number eight shall be allowed to pick the ball from the feet of the second-rows.

Rationale: To promote continuity. 3. Law 20.8 (b) Striking after the throw-in.

Once the ball touches the ground in the tunnel‚ any front-row player may use either foot to try to win possession of the ball. One player from the team who put the ball in must strike for the ball.

Sanction: Free-kick

Rationale: To promote a fair contest for possession. 4. Law 15.4 (c) The tackler must get up before playing the ball and then can only play from their own side of the tackle “gate”.

Rationale: To make the tackle/ruck simpler for players and referees and more consistent with the rest of that law. 5. Law 16 Ruck A ruck commences when at least one player is on their feet and over the ball which is on the ground (tackled player‚ tackler).

At this point the offside lines are created. Players on their feet may use their hands to pick up the ball as long as this is immediate. As soon as an opposition player arrives‚ no hands can be used.

Rationale: To make the ruck simpler for players and referees. 6. Law 16.4: Other ruck offences

A player must not kick the ball out of a ruck. The player can only hook it in a backwards motion.

Sanction: Penalty

Rationale: To promote player welfare and to make it consistent with scrum law.

- TimesLIVE

