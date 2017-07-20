Settled Stormers quietly confident of upsetting Chiefs

The Stormers go into Saturday’s Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Chiefs with more confidence than they did against the same opponents at the same stage last year.

It’s that performance and result that has buoyed the Stormers for this weekend’s encounter.

“We’ve forgotten what happened last year and have rather focused on what we did to them this year‚” Kolisi said.

“This is a new game and we are a different side to what we were 12 months ago.

“But both games are in the past and we have to focus on our job this Saturday. Whatever happened last year‚ or earlier this year‚ will have no influence.”

Fleck named a fit again SP Marais at fullback‚ which means Dillyn Leyds moves to left wing with Seabelo Senatla dropping to the bench.