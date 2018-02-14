Rugby

Rugby to return to SABC Radio after SuperSport waives rights fees for Super Rugby

14 February 2018 - 17:08 By Liam Del Carme
SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

Rugby will return to the airways of SABC Radio after television pay channel SuperSport waived broadcast right fees for Super Rugby.

SABC Radio had announced to staffers that they would no longer carry radio commentary for Super Rugby and the Currie Cup almost two weeks ago.

Budget constraints they later argued were the main reason for their revised strategy.

SA Rugby‚ however‚ engaged broadcast rights holder SuperSport to cut the deeply ailing‚ perennially impoverished public broadcaster some slack.

“On behalf of all our rugby followers and SA Rugby‚ I’d like to thank SuperSport for this significant gesture‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“They have worked with us and the SABC to find a solution to keep rugby on the radio airwaves and the waiving of the rights fee to which they are entitled is a significant step in that process.

“The fear that rugby commentary might no longer be a feature of our listening experience is a very real and a very worrying.

“I trust that the SABC will now be able to reassure listeners that rugby commentary on Super Rugby‚ Currie Cup and Springbok Test matches will be a feature of their 2018 schedules‚” said Alexander.

“Frankly‚ it wasn’t a difficult discussion‚” said Gideon Khobane‚ chief executive of SuperSport.

“We know and understand the realities of South Africa. Once Mr Alexander asked‚ we were happy to come to an arrangement.”

A freelance commentator at the SABC who did not want to be named was ecstatic at the news.

“The fact that there is no live rugby on terrestrial television‚ there is always the need to have rugby on radio. It reaches a far wider market.

“It makes the game a bit more accessible for those who cannot afford subscription fees for the pay channel. It is a very good decision.”

Radio commentary will only start new weekend however as logistical challenges preclude the SABC from rolling out commentary this weekend’s matches involving the Stormers and the Jaguares‚ as well as the Lions against the Sharks.

READ MORE:

Kriel ready to switch roles according to Bulls coach Mitchell's instructions

Springbok and Bulls utility back Jesse Kriel says he enjoys playing at outside centre but he is prepared to switch roles according to coach John ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sharks fortunate to have someone like Phillip van der Walt

The Sharks have to slay last season's demons very quickly and they're fortunate to have someone like Phillip van der Walt to help them do that.
Sport
6 hours ago

Elton Jantjies not bothered by the expectations on the Lions

Having been beaten Super Rugby finalists two years in a row‚ naturally distinct opinions will be formed around the Lions and their ability to go one ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Paul Treu expands Stormers coaching role

The Stormers‚ perhaps in a sign of the austere times at the union or possibly in an innovative move‚ have doubled up coaching roles with Paul Treu ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Rugby to return to SABC Radio after SuperSport waives rights fees for Super ... Rugby
  2. Cricket SA officials‚ staff on collision course over GlobalT20 plans Cricket
  3. Pirates coach Sredojevic explains why Norodien and Gcaba were loaned out Soccer
  4. Nonkonyana to complain to FIFA over alleged dirty tricks in SAFA presidential ... Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘The law is blind’: Mbalula reacts to alleged Gupta arrests
Resign today or vote of no-confidence tomorrow - ANC's message to Zuma

Related articles

  1. Severe water shortages could force postponement of WP club rugby season Rugby
  2. Stormers coach Fleck comfortable with his progress going into third year Rugby
  3. SA Rugby seek solution to keep sport on radio Rugby
  4. Malcolm Marx cleans up at SA Rugby awards Rugby
  5. Smith turns down Boks as Duncan heads to Worcester Rugby
  6. Stormers boosted by Wilco Louw news Rugby
  7. SA Rugby in bid to prevent SABC radio from dropping Super Rugby and Currie Cup Rugby
  8. SABC Radio pulls the plug on Super Rugby and the Currie Cup Rugby
  9. Bulls have ‘ticked the boxes’ for Super Rugby‚ says Mitchell Rugby
  10. Peter de Villiers returns to international rugby to lead Zimbabwe Rugby
X