Rugby

Kriel ready to switch roles according to Bulls coach Mitchell's instructions

14 February 2018 - 11:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Jesse Kriel of the Bulls reacts during the Super Rugby match against the Stormers at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 15 July 2017.
Jesse Kriel of the Bulls reacts during the Super Rugby match against the Stormers at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 15 July 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Springbok and Bulls utility back Jesse Kriel says he enjoys playing at outside centre but he is prepared to switch roles according to coach John Mitchell's instructions during the coming Super Rugby campaign as they embark on a fresh start.

The Bulls‚ who beat the Jaguares 21-12 in their last warm up match at Loftus on Saturday‚ have a bye in the opening round of the tournament this weekend and only start their campaign against the Hurricanes on February 24.

Kriel said Mitchell has made it clear to the players that they will be asked to perform duties in different positions for the sake of the team.

“I enjoy playing at number 13 at the moment and I am working on becoming a better player so that I can contribute to the team‚" he said.

"Basically he said to us that we are going to have to be able to play wherever we are asked during the campaign.

"I think it won’t be too much of a problem because every single player in the team can play at least three different positions.

“Whenever you find yourself in the field you must be comfortable to help the team.

"Whether in counterattack‚ set phase‚ set piece and defending‚ all the guys are comfortable on the field and that will give the coach a stronger hand.”

Kriel‚ who was a consistent member of the Springboks under former coach Allister Coetzee‚ said Mitchell has brought confidence to the team after the troubles of the past two seasons where they under-performed.

“The big thing that Mitch (Mitchell) has brought to the team is confidence‚" he said.

"We have gained a lot of that during our preseason which was intense.

"Our pre-season has definitely been a step up from what we used to have because it is different‚ refreshing and all the guys have enjoyed it‚” he said‚ adding that he has enjoyed working with the New Zealander.

“It has been great working with him.

"I am learning every day‚ enjoying his methods and I come here every day to become a better player.

"We are getting that at the moment and if you look at our preparations‚ we want to have a proper game and structure.

"All of the guys have put up their hands and there is a lot of responsibility in the squad.

"Guys are enjoying it and for me personally I like it when I am given the responsibility because it makes me feel like I am contributing to something.

"It is really encouraging and I look forward to coming here at Loftus every morning."

READ MORE:

Sharks fortunate to have someone like Phillip van der Walt

The Sharks have to slay last season's demons very quickly and they're fortunate to have someone like Phillip van der Walt to help them do that.
Sport
2 hours ago

Elton Jantjies not bothered by the expectations on the Lions

Having been beaten Super Rugby finalists two years in a row‚ naturally distinct opinions will be formed around the Lions and their ability to go one ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Paul Treu expands Stormers coaching role

The Stormers‚ perhaps in a sign of the austere times at the union or possibly in an innovative move‚ have doubled up coaching roles with Paul Treu ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Severe water shortages could force postponement of WP club rugby season

Severe water shortages in Cape Town could force the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) to postpone the start of the club rugby season.
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers coach Fleck comfortable with his progress going into third year

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is relaxed about his position at the franchise despite increasing pressure on the Cape Town side to deliver some ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Nonkonyana to complain to FIFA over alleged dirty tricks in SAFA presidential ... Soccer
  2. Kagiso Rabada found guilty of breaching the ICC Players Conduct Cricket
  3. Anaso Jobodwana faces tough 200m test in Ruimsig Sport
  4. Coach Gibson hopes vanquished SA can salvage some pride against India Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
The rain hits parched Cape Town

Related articles

  1. SA Rugby seek solution to keep sport on radio Rugby
  2. Malcolm Marx cleans up at SA Rugby awards Rugby
  3. Smith turns down Boks as Duncan heads to Worcester Rugby
  4. Stormers boosted by Wilco Louw news Rugby
  5. SA Rugby in bid to prevent SABC radio from dropping Super Rugby and Currie Cup Rugby
  6. SABC Radio pulls the plug on Super Rugby and the Currie Cup Rugby
  7. Bulls have ‘ticked the boxes’ for Super Rugby‚ says Mitchell Rugby
  8. Peter de Villiers returns to international rugby to lead Zimbabwe Rugby
  9. Former Springbok coach Jake White offers Allister Coetzee support Rugby
  10. Breyton Paulse believes it’s time for the Stormers to deliver Rugby
  11. Sharks could spring a surprise in this year's Super Rugby‚ says Bobo Rugby
  12. Stormers grateful for Bulls pressure Rugby
X