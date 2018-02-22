Rugby

Stormers beef up for Waratahs

22 February 2018 - 09:44 By Craig Ray
General view of players during the DHL Stormers training session and press conference at DHL Newlands Stadium on February 15, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has beefed up his side with inclusion of lock Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ centre JJ Engelbrecht and fullback SP Marais for Saturday’s Super Rugby tour opener against the Waratahs in Sydney.

Du Toit‚ the 2016 SA Rugby Player of the Year‚ missed last week’s season-opener against the Jaguares with a back strain‚ but has responded well to treatment.

Du Toit replaces Chris van Zyl in one of two changes to the pack from the team that beat the Jaguares 28-20 last weekend.

Flank Kobus van Dyk also comes into the starting lineup with Cobus Wiese missing out altogether‚ allowing Sikhumbuzo Notshe to take a place on the bench.

Marais‚ who suffered an injured toe in a pre-season friendly‚ has also fully recovered and will start in the No 15 jersey with Dillyn Leyds moving to wing.

Blitzbok star Seabelo Senatla drops to the bench this week.

Engelbrecht‚ a former Springbok‚ replaces EW Viljoen at outside centre with the latter dropping to the bench in a rotational switch.

Stormers:

15 SP Marais‚ 14 Dillyn Leyds‚ 13 JJ Engelbrecht‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 Raymond Rhule‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Dewaldt Duvenage‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Kobus van Dyk‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 JD Schickerling‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Ramone Samuels‚ 1 Steven Kitshoff. 

Replacements:

16 Dean Muir‚ 17 JC Janse ven Rensburg‚ 18 Carlu Sadie‚ 19 Chris van Zyl‚ 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 21 Justin Phillips‚ 22 George Whitehead‚ 23 EW Viljoen.

