Student Benni McCarthy still wants to whip his schoolmaster Gavin Hunt

The student still wants to whip the schoolmaster‚ even if it will be for a fifth time this season says Benni McCarthy as he goes up against his old mentor Gavin Hunt yet again.

City have beaten Hunt’s Bidvest Wits team on four separate occasions this season and McCarthy says he is desperate for a fifth triumph although far from cocky despite his past success.

City host the league champions at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

“I can never be too confident when I’m up against Hunty‚" he said.

"You know‚ ‘Coachy’ is experienced and you see Wits are slowly but surely picking up. They are making steps forward down there (near the relegation zone) and they are gaining confidence.

“I’ve given him four … four hidings so far‚” teased the rookie coach‚ who got his debut as a 17-year-old at Seven Stars when Hunt was there in his first coaching job.

McCarthy went on to become the country’s record-breaking goal scorer and competed at the World Cup while Hunt has won a record-equaling four league titles.

“A fifth one (win over Hunt)‚ I think‚ is highly possible. We are going to go out there and play.”

City beat Wits in both legs of their MNTN8 semifinal in August at the start of the season and also had‚ in McCarthy’s own words‚ a ‘snatch and grab’ league success at the Bidvest Stadium last year.

Their fourth win over Wits came earlier this month in the first round of the Nedbank Cup where the Capetonians played poorly yet still booked their passage to the next round with another lone goal victory.

McCarthy is concerned that City will be completely out of the title race if they lose a third successive league matches.

“We have already had a dip like this in this season‚ so we can’t afford to have another dip at the most crucial stage (of the season) as we are hitting the home straight.

"You can see the finish line now and we are edging closer and closer‚ so we don’t want to have any dip and mess up all our hard work that we’ve done the whole season.

“So‚ I want to go and make it five out of five.

"But it is not going to be easy against a Wits team that is determined and a Gavin Hunt who is probably going to say to his players that if they lose for a fifth time to us‚ half of them will have to start looking for their next club‚ for next season!

“Hopefully the student can again give the teacher a lesson! And then next season‚ I won’t mind losing (to Hunt) because I’ll know I’ve beaten him five times!”