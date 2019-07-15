Western Province are taking a less traditional defensive approach in the Currie Cup this year as they try to create turnovers in areas where teams might be more vulnerable.

That’s the word from Western Province defence coach Norman Laker.

After his side kept the Blue Bulls to a single try in their 20-5 Currie Cup round one win at Newlands on Saturday‚ Laker was satisfied but not overjoyed.

The role of the defence is not only to smother opposition‚ but also to create scoring chances from turnover‚ and in that area Province are still hard at work as they look to create ‘chaos’ as coach John Dobson put it last week.

“Rugby has changed because you don’t only want a ‘traditional’ turnover from an openside flank at a breakdown‚” Laker said.

“Teams can realign their defence quickly in that scenario.