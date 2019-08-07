Western Province coach John Dobson has vowed that his side won’t be looking beyond Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at Newlands despite away games against the Griquas and Free State looming.

After losses to the Sharks and the Golden Lions‚ Western Province have to win their remaining three matches and Dobson picked his strongest possible team for the Pumas encounter.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi will start at flank‚ making his first Currie Cup appearance in five years‚ while JD Schickerling returns to lock after playing flank earlier in the campaign.

“Had we been in a stronger position we might have used this Pumas game to try out some different players‚ but the reality is we have our backs to wall and have to win every game‚” Dobson said.

“Ideally we wanted to give some players a chance‚ but because of our own poor results we can’t.