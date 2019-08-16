After their diabolically poor performance against the Blue Bulls at Ellis Park last Saturday the Golden Lions have tinkered with their team to play the Sharks on Sunday.

The most significant addition is flank Cyle Brink who has recovered from a broken wrist.

“He brings a bit of experience‚” said coach Ivan van Rooyen. “It is nice to have him back. He brings a bit of calm and physical presence.”

At centre‚ Manni Rass will now partner Wandisile Simelane‚ while tighthead prop Frans van Wyk will make his debut for the Golden Lions in the match scheduled to kick off at 2pm.

He cracks the nod ahead of the vastly experienced Jacobie Adriaanse‚ who will start from the bench.