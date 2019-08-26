Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus said if the rumours around Eben Etzebeth and the alleged assault case were true‚ the lock wasn't going to be part of the 31-man Rugby World Cup squad that was announced on Monday afternoon.

The 27-year-old lock was accused of assaulting a man and using racial slurs over the weekend in Langebaan in the Western Cape.

Etzebeth‚ who's captained the Springboks in the past‚ denied the claims and was picked to be part of the squad that will be heading to Japan for next month's World Cup.

Erasmus said the news of the incident worried him‚ but believes Etzebeth's version of events.

“I was worried when I heard about it of course‚" Erasmus said.

"If there was any truth in it‚ it would have been a massive issue for us.

"Having heard Eben's side of the story‚ there's trust between a player and coach.

"I must trust him to do some stuff on the field and win Tests and he must trust me to believe him when he tells me something.