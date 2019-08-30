The Currie Cup final can only go to one of three places – Johannesburg‚ Bloemfontein or Kimberley – and the teams taking part in the semifinals are evenly matched.

The Griquas and the Golden Lions square off in a rerun of last week’s pulsating game in Kimberley in Saturday’s later semifinal.

In the early semi the Sharks hop over the Drakensberg to Bloemfontein where the Cheetahs‚ who stunned Western Province with an impressive comeback win‚ will be waiting for them.

The Cheetahs find themselves in the best position of all teams because the entire Currie Cup has taken place before the Pro14 season starts.

At times‚ their form has fluctuated‚ but they’ve been a difficult side to beat at home.

The Sharks got past them in Durban‚ but they needed a last-gasp Kobus van Wyk try to get past the nuggety Cheetahs.

Such is the seriousness of the fixture for the defending champions‚ they’ve called on all their available Springboks for this encounter.