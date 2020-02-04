Rugby

Sharks coach Everitt says Nohamba in consideration to start against the Highlanders

04 February 2020 - 12:35 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sanele Nohamba will be hoping to put experienced Louis Schreuder out of the Sharks starting lineup.
Sanele Nohamba will be hoping to put experienced Louis Schreuder out of the Sharks starting lineup.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sharks coach Sean Everitt may resist the temptation to start with Sanele Nohamba at scrumhalf ahead of the experienced Louis Schreuder for Friday's Super Rugby date with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

While Schreuder was the sure and steady starter in a tricky first half for the hosts when they saw off the Bulls 23-15 last Friday‚ Nohamba dazzled for the Sharks in a grandstand finish.

Nohamba scored the match-winning try that snapped a nine-match losing streak against the Bulls.

“We haven't announced the team yet‚ but he's definitely in consideration to start.

"I believe in having continuity in the team. I know that Sanele's played very well and had a very good Currie Cup‚ but that is something we are discussing‚” Everitt said.

While the Bulls' structured approach played into the hands of the Sharks‚ the Highlanders are uncoordinated and chaotic.

The Sharks though have tended to live well with this type of New Zealand rugby.

At times‚ they've been successful against it‚ but generally in the middle of the season when they've hit their straps.

The Sharks are far from hitting their straps‚ which makes Friday's fixture a tricky one.

A distinct advantage the Sharks do have is a settled and solid forward pack‚ not that it serves as a deterrent in New Zealand as some of those franchises somehow find a way to get around strong South African packs.

Everitt knows his team will need a better kicking game‚ but the forwards will have to front up very quickly.

“We struggled against the Bulls in the set-piece in the first half but we seemed to sort our issues at half-time.

"I was happy that the team was able to adapt and learn fast. If we can nullify the Highlanders set-piece‚ we'll be in for an easier day defensively‚” Everitt said.

“The Highlanders and the Bulls are two different teams. Both teams went into the game on Friday with a kicking plan.

"The Bulls wanted to kick‚ but we also wanted to take advantage of their poor kick and at times‚ we didn't take advantage of that‚” Everitt said.

The Sharks tend to have a level of touring competence that's often beyond most South African teams in New Zealand.

While they don't always win‚ they play very well.

Last year‚ they forced a draw against the Crusaders while a tactical brain explosion from former coach Robert du Preez gave the Chiefs an undeserved 29-23 win.

In 2018‚ the Sharks sleepwalked their way to two defeats in Australia‚ but found their rugby voice with a 63-40 win against the Blues.

They were then robbed by a last minute try the following week against the Hurricanes in Napier.

Everitt has seen how good touring has been for this team and hopes it will continue in that way.

“It's a case of continuing from the past and taking confidence from what has taken place in the past.

"We tend to tour well because we're a good bunch of people and the guys enjoy being together as a group‚” Everitt said.

“It also give us time to prepare nicely‚ spend time together and build a bit of gees.”

READ MORE:

Jaco Kriel leaves Gloucester to return to Super Rugby's Lions

Flanker Jaco Kriel has been released from his contract with Gloucester to rejoin South African Super Rugby side the Lions, the English Premiership ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The Lions crash to a defeat in their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares

The Lions crashed to a 38-8 defeat in their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning.
Sport
2 days ago

Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi injury blow for the Stormers

Injury to captain Siya Kolisi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi removed the gloss from an impressive start to the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mhango takes league tally to 14 as Bucs beat Chippa to move second behind Chiefs Soccer
  2. Sundowns retain unbeaten Champions League run with win over Wydad Soccer
  3. 'SA must understand how the North Africans play‚' says Mosimane Soccer
  4. Sundowns' likely opponents in Wednesday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw Soccer
  5. Trevor Noah winds up Bill Gates, Roger Federer ahead of match in SA Sport

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...

Related articles

  1. 'I’m not sure we're as clinical as we would like‚' says Stormers coach Dobson Rugby
  2. Sharks' Sanele Nohamba bursts onto the Super Rugby scene Sport
  3. Black coaches remain in rugby's shadows Sport
  4. Siya Kolisi creates field of dreams for township kids News
  5. Stormers in costly victory Sport
  6. Stormers win but at a cost Rugby
  7. The Saracens Way leads to a dead end Business
X