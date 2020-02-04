Rugby

Springboks take the All Blacks to Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit

04 February 2020 - 16:48 By Liam Del Carme
The 2010 Fifa World Cup venue will host a Springbok match against the All Blacks of New Zealand for the first time ever.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

A swansong for Newlands and a first time visit for the All Blacks to Nelspruit are the standout features in the Springboks’ home matches this year.

The Springboks’ three Rugby Championship Tests will all be played away from the coast but the two Tests against Scotland and the one against Georgia will be contested at sea level.

The first Test of the year will also be the last at Newlands.

The Springboks play Scotland in Cape Town on July 4‚ with the second Test scheduled a week later in Durban.

The Cape Town Test will be the last at Newlands before the Springboks play their future engagements in the city at the Cape Town Stadium.

The one-off Test against Georgia is scheduled for Port Elizabeth on July 18.

The Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be played on Mandela Day.

South Africa last played Georgia in 2003 when they clashed in a Rugby World Cup pool match in Sydney.

The Springboks start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown on August 8 against Argentina at Ellis Park.

Loftus Versfeld will host the Springboks’ Test against the Wallabies of Australia on September 19. The Wallabies are yet to win at Loftus.

The Boks will play the All Blacks in Nelspruit on September 26.

It will be the Springboks’ first home Test against the All Blacks outside Johannesburg‚ Pretoria‚ Durban or Cape Town since 2009 when the teams clashed in Bloemfontein.

In 2006 the teams met in Rustenburg.

Springboks home match schedule for 2020

4 July – Scotland – Newlands‚ Cape Town

11 July – Scotland – King’s Park‚ Durban

18 July – Georgia – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ Port Elizabeth

8 August – Argentina – Ellis Park‚ Johannesburg

19 September – Australia – Loftus Versfeld‚ Pretoria

26 September – New Zealand – Mbombela Stadium‚ Nelspruit

