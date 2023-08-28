‘Calm down’: All Blacks coach Foster not panicking despite Boks spanking

Coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks were not panicking ahead of the World Cup despite being thrashed 35-7 by the world champion Springboks in their final warm-up at Twickenham.

New Zealand lost Scott Barrett to a red card and shipped five tries on their way to their heaviest defeat in 102 years of Test rugby on Friday, setting off alarm bells back home.

Foster said there were some mitigating circumstances due to the necessity of giving certain players game time, and though the All Blacks looked “rusty” he urged his notoriously skittish compatriots to keep their cool.

“We're confident. It didn't look like that, and I know we got a good spanking, so I'm not hiding from that fact. We're not panicking about that result,” Foster told the All Blacks website.

“We knew we were going to get challenged. It's not the result we wanted. I still believe in the plan.