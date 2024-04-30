Rugby

Lions need improvement as a pride

Gauteng team should have fullback Quan Horn back against Cardiff

30 April 2024 - 16:38
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jack Walsh of Ospreys attempts to chase down Quan Horn of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match in Swansea earlier this season. Horn should be available for the Lions' next match against Cardiff.
Jack Walsh of Ospreys attempts to chase down Quan Horn of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match in Swansea earlier this season. Horn should be available for the Lions' next match against Cardiff.
Image: Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is hopeful fullback Quan Horn will be fit when they make their final surge for a spot in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The 11th placed Lions are five points off eighth and will probably need to win all their remaining matches against Cardiff at Ellis Park on Saturday (6.15pm), Glasgow Warriors and the Stormers if they are to qualify.

They will need all hands on deck for that assignment and a player of Horn's ability can help them in their final push.

“He is a quality player with loads of X-factor,” said Van Rooyen. “He's got a good left boot and has the ability to beat players. When you need game-breakers he's that kind of guy. It was good to see Gianni [Lombard] back on the field after a while. He's got similar ability. Hopefully we'll have Quan back for the next game.”

Having Horn back will bring them more stability at the back while the left footed fullback's thrust should give them another gear in attack. It is, however, not so much the gains they may make in personnel as their collective resolve and ability to maintain composure that will determine whether they reach the URC knock-out rounds for the first time.

It will be down to the Lions as a collective and not pockets of excellence if they are to proceed into unchartered waters.

Their lack of composure was apparent in their defeat to Munster against whom they were guilty of an alarmingly high error rate. It proved their undoing, albeit against street-smart and resourceful opposition.

Munster highlighted the Lions' need to be better at the defensive breakdown and in their ball retention.

‘Too many skill and breakdown errors’: Lions cornered by crafty Munster

Munster were smarter, sighed Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen after his team continued their season long roller coaster ride with a 33-13 defeat in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

“The biggest lesson we take out of the match is not to lose possession because then the opposition dictates play. We may have the benefit of altitude but to use it we must take our opportunities.”

The Lions spurned many opportunities and Van Rooyen was far from pleased with his team's lack of execution. He believes his players were armed with the right battle plan. He contends if they stick to the same processes the results should follow.

The Lions, however, need to create an environment in training that is not dissimilar to what Munster presented them last Saturday.

“Whatever pressure we can recreate in training sessions, we need to do that. Keep on showing the right pictures of what we can expect in defence and attack from the opposition and then be more clinical,” said the coach.

Captain Marius Louw lamented the timing of the Lions' week off as attention turns to EPCR competition. Getting back on the horse was not an option this week.

“It's not great to have a week off after losing,” said Louw. “You want to go back on Monday and get into it and have another weekend to rectify everything. But it is the way it is and we'll take the rest and come back better.”

READ MORE

Bulls’ versatility holds key to future success in URC, says White

The Bulls ran in eight tries in a 61-24 romp over Welsh outfit the Ospreys that ensures they will also have another run at the Champions Cup next year
Sport
1 day ago

‘Now it’s a must-win tour’ Dobson says as Stormers rebound

The Stormers solidified their position in the United Rugby Championships' top eight with a comprehensive 42-12 victory over Leinster at Cape Town ...
Sport
2 days ago

Munster munch Lions at Ellis Park

Full of zeal when they needed to be Munster showed most of their champion qualities when they downed the Lions 33-13 in their United Rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls deliver dominant display in eight-try romp over Ospreys

The Bulls delivered a dominant response to last weekend’s chastening defeat against Munster, scoring a 61-24 victory against the Ospreys at Loftus on ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA boxing great Dingaan Thobela dies aged 57 Sport
  2. Pitso’s Abha in trouble as they bleed goals in big defeats in Saudi Soccer
  3. Van der Dussen shock omission as Walter names Proteas T20 World Cup squad Cricket
  4. Johnson backtracks on statement that Kaizer Chiefs players were ‘arguing’ Soccer
  5. Ramović dismisses Mokwena’s claim Mongae ‘intentionally injured’ Sundowns’ Zungu Soccer

Latest Videos

Dam collapses in western Kenya, killing at least 45
‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...