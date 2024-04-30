“The biggest lesson we take out of the match is not to lose possession because then the opposition dictates play. We may have the benefit of altitude but to use it we must take our opportunities.”
The Lions spurned many opportunities and Van Rooyen was far from pleased with his team's lack of execution. He believes his players were armed with the right battle plan. He contends if they stick to the same processes the results should follow.
The Lions, however, need to create an environment in training that is not dissimilar to what Munster presented them last Saturday.
“Whatever pressure we can recreate in training sessions, we need to do that. Keep on showing the right pictures of what we can expect in defence and attack from the opposition and then be more clinical,” said the coach.
Captain Marius Louw lamented the timing of the Lions' week off as attention turns to EPCR competition. Getting back on the horse was not an option this week.
“It's not great to have a week off after losing,” said Louw. “You want to go back on Monday and get into it and have another weekend to rectify everything. But it is the way it is and we'll take the rest and come back better.”
Lions need improvement as a pride
Gauteng team should have fullback Quan Horn back against Cardiff
Image: Athena Pictures/Getty Images
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is hopeful fullback Quan Horn will be fit when they make their final surge for a spot in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship (URC).
The 11th placed Lions are five points off eighth and will probably need to win all their remaining matches against Cardiff at Ellis Park on Saturday (6.15pm), Glasgow Warriors and the Stormers if they are to qualify.
They will need all hands on deck for that assignment and a player of Horn's ability can help them in their final push.
“He is a quality player with loads of X-factor,” said Van Rooyen. “He's got a good left boot and has the ability to beat players. When you need game-breakers he's that kind of guy. It was good to see Gianni [Lombard] back on the field after a while. He's got similar ability. Hopefully we'll have Quan back for the next game.”
Having Horn back will bring them more stability at the back while the left footed fullback's thrust should give them another gear in attack. It is, however, not so much the gains they may make in personnel as their collective resolve and ability to maintain composure that will determine whether they reach the URC knock-out rounds for the first time.
It will be down to the Lions as a collective and not pockets of excellence if they are to proceed into unchartered waters.
Their lack of composure was apparent in their defeat to Munster against whom they were guilty of an alarmingly high error rate. It proved their undoing, albeit against street-smart and resourceful opposition.
Munster highlighted the Lions' need to be better at the defensive breakdown and in their ball retention.
‘Too many skill and breakdown errors’: Lions cornered by crafty Munster
“The biggest lesson we take out of the match is not to lose possession because then the opposition dictates play. We may have the benefit of altitude but to use it we must take our opportunities.”
The Lions spurned many opportunities and Van Rooyen was far from pleased with his team's lack of execution. He believes his players were armed with the right battle plan. He contends if they stick to the same processes the results should follow.
The Lions, however, need to create an environment in training that is not dissimilar to what Munster presented them last Saturday.
“Whatever pressure we can recreate in training sessions, we need to do that. Keep on showing the right pictures of what we can expect in defence and attack from the opposition and then be more clinical,” said the coach.
Captain Marius Louw lamented the timing of the Lions' week off as attention turns to EPCR competition. Getting back on the horse was not an option this week.
“It's not great to have a week off after losing,” said Louw. “You want to go back on Monday and get into it and have another weekend to rectify everything. But it is the way it is and we'll take the rest and come back better.”
READ MORE
Bulls’ versatility holds key to future success in URC, says White
‘Now it’s a must-win tour’ Dobson says as Stormers rebound
Munster munch Lions at Ellis Park
Bulls deliver dominant display in eight-try romp over Ospreys
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos