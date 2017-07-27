Soccer

Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes

27 July 2017 - 10:28 By Njabulo Ngidi
Kaizer Chiefs's head coach Steve Komphela (R) and his assistant Patrick Mabadi during the club's media day in Naturean, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday 25 July 2017.
Kaizer Chiefs's head coach Steve Komphela (R) and his assistant Patrick Mabadi during the club's media day in Naturean, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday 25 July 2017.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela refused to be drawn into commenting on whether the club has adequate resources upfront to deal with their misfiring ways that saw them finish without a trophy for a second successive season.

Chiefs’ blunt attack is partly why they finished fourth with the worst strike rate among the clubs that finished in the top five.

To strengthen the department‚ Amakhosi signed Gustavo Paez who came in January with an unimpressive strike rate.

But the forward‚ after being gradually introduced into the setup‚ has found his rhythm and looks set to contribute a decent number of goals.

PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the headlines

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might be hogging the spotlight on Saturday when they play their traditional pre-season clash at Soccer City but ...
Sport
18 hours ago

There’s also the young Ryan Moon who is on a high after scoring two goals in two games for Bafana Bafana in the recent African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Chiefs signed Bongolwethu Jayiya from Cape Town City in this transfer window and have been monitoring Argentine centre-forward Jonathan Phillipe.

“I can only answer that question (of whether our strike department is strong) at the end of the season because as things are it will be just speculation and hoping that you’ve taken the right decisions‚” Komphela said.

“As it is‚ we are happy for Moon. He scored two goals in a row for Bafana Bafana. He is still young. We knew the talent he has. We have been scoring in pre-season.

"There was a game where we won 7-1. The most important thing is that goals are coming even though they come from different angles.

‘Micho’ Sredojevich set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates to replace Jonevret

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich is set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates and could be unveiled as early as next week as the club’s new coach‚ ...
Sport
23 hours ago

"But if you were to get someone who scores consistently‚ it would help you a lot. So have we solved the problem?

"We will only see that when we do the final assessment at the end of the project. But I hope that we come right.”

Chiefs will play in another pre-season tournament‚ this time against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Champion Cup‚ to see how ready they are for the 2017/18 season that starts next month.

Komphela understands that the club must start well in order to make up for their poor finish and display in the last campaign.

“You need to start strong and set the tone‚” Komphela said.

“That builds your confidence and you send a message to other teams because you are not competing alone.

Four PSL clubs to represent South Africa in the Champions League after Caf changes

SOUTH Africa and Egypt will have four teams in the African Champions League from next year after the two countries benefited massively from the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

"There are a whole lot of other supporters who are looking at how does this team look like.

"That’s why you must send a strong message. But you’re also getting a lot of information going forward.

"That’s why it’s important to put your best team and your best performance because it will help you going forward.

"Sometimes‚ matches like this help you to get information.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes Soccer
  2. Ederson stars as Manchester City thrash Real Madrid in LA friendly Soccer
  3. Man United boss Mourinho welcomes Africa Cup of Nations changes Soccer
  4. Red-letter weekend for Lewis Hamilton Sport
  5. 'Emotional' day looms for Rooney Soccer

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'

Related articles

  1. Man United boss Mourinho welcomes Africa Cup of Nations changes Soccer
  2. Four PSL clubs to represent South Africa in the Champions League after Caf ... Soccer
  3. PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the ... Soccer
  4. Beleaguered Jonevret unfazed by furious speculation over his job at Orlando ... Soccer
  5. Three more young KZN Academy off to Portugal to try their luck Soccer
  6. Joseph Molangoane yearns for a return to Kaizer Chiefs' glory days Soccer
  7. ‘Micho’ Sredojevich set for a dramatic return to Orlando Pirates to replace ... Soccer
  8. 'Intuition' tells Pique Neymar will stay with Barcelona Soccer
  9. Manchester City summer spending spree not over, says coach Guardiola Soccer
  10. Real break the bank for Kylian Mbappe Soccer
  11. Jali is at last playing on Euro stage Soccer
  12. Coach Baxter relieved of Chan duties Soccer
  13. Remorseful Rivaldo Coetzee returns from self-imposed exile and apologises to ... Soccer
X