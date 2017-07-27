Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela refused to be drawn into commenting on whether the club has adequate resources upfront to deal with their misfiring ways that saw them finish without a trophy for a second successive season.

Chiefs’ blunt attack is partly why they finished fourth with the worst strike rate among the clubs that finished in the top five.

To strengthen the department‚ Amakhosi signed Gustavo Paez who came in January with an unimpressive strike rate.

But the forward‚ after being gradually introduced into the setup‚ has found his rhythm and looks set to contribute a decent number of goals.