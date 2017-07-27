Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela refused to be drawn into commenting on whether the club has adequate resources upfront to deal with their misfiring ways that saw them finish without a trophy for a second successive season.
Chiefs’ blunt attack is partly why they finished fourth with the worst strike rate among the clubs that finished in the top five.
To strengthen the department‚ Amakhosi signed Gustavo Paez who came in January with an unimpressive strike rate.
But the forward‚ after being gradually introduced into the setup‚ has found his rhythm and looks set to contribute a decent number of goals.
There’s also the young Ryan Moon who is on a high after scoring two goals in two games for Bafana Bafana in the recent African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.
Chiefs signed Bongolwethu Jayiya from Cape Town City in this transfer window and have been monitoring Argentine centre-forward Jonathan Phillipe.
“I can only answer that question (of whether our strike department is strong) at the end of the season because as things are it will be just speculation and hoping that you’ve taken the right decisions‚” Komphela said.
“As it is‚ we are happy for Moon. He scored two goals in a row for Bafana Bafana. He is still young. We knew the talent he has. We have been scoring in pre-season.
"There was a game where we won 7-1. The most important thing is that goals are coming even though they come from different angles.
"But if you were to get someone who scores consistently‚ it would help you a lot. So have we solved the problem?
"We will only see that when we do the final assessment at the end of the project. But I hope that we come right.”
Chiefs will play in another pre-season tournament‚ this time against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Champion Cup‚ to see how ready they are for the 2017/18 season that starts next month.
Komphela understands that the club must start well in order to make up for their poor finish and display in the last campaign.
“You need to start strong and set the tone‚” Komphela said.
“That builds your confidence and you send a message to other teams because you are not competing alone.
"There are a whole lot of other supporters who are looking at how does this team look like.
"That’s why you must send a strong message. But you’re also getting a lot of information going forward.
"That’s why it’s important to put your best team and your best performance because it will help you going forward.
"Sometimes‚ matches like this help you to get information.”
- TimesLIVE
