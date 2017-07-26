Soccer

Joseph Molangoane yearns for a return to Kaizer Chiefs' glory days

26 July 2017 - 12:51 By Njabulo Ngidi
Joseph Molangoane (R) and Onismor Bhasera (L) during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Joseph Molangoane (R) and Onismor Bhasera (L) during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Joseph Molangoane yearns for what many associated with Kaizer Chiefs used to take for granted before going two seasons without a trophy.

“In my career‚ I don’t have a gold medal‚” Molangoane said.

“I only have a silver medal.

"I have to work twice as hard to change that. Two seasons without a trophy has been hard to accept for everyone at the club.

"Everyone wants to change that‚ especially since this is a team of winners. Last season wasn’t nice.

"The guys who have been here longer know how hard these past two seasons have been but they also know how success tastes like. I also want to taste success.”

Molangoane thought he would finally experience the thrill of being a champion when he joined Amakhosi in December last year.

But he has been made to wait as the club slumped to a second successive season without a trophy.

Such disappointments aren’t what “Tight” thought he was getting himself into when he joined the mighty Amakhosi from Chippa United.

The one positive for him from last season is that he scored his first goal in the Soweto Derby‚ against his former team Orlando Pirates‚ as Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw with their rivals in March.

Molangoane will be looking to make another impression on Saturday at FNB Stadium in the Caring Black Label Champion Cup against the Buccaneers.

A match of that intensity in pre-season will help both teams see how ready they are for the upcoming campaign.

“It’s a new start‚” Molangoane said.

“Things can change. I hope that everything goes well. We have a good team. It’s just that last season we were unfortunate.

"We lost games that we shouldn’t have lost. But I think that we have learned from that. We have rectified the mistakes that we made last season.”

Chiefs desperately need to start on a positive note to ease the pressure on beleaguered coach Steve Komphela.

“We are a team‚” Molangoane said.

“The coach is part of us. If he is under pressure‚ as you know that Chiefs are a winning team‚ we are all under pressure.

"If we work together‚ especially since everyone is hungry for success‚ we will push‚ work harder and deliver.”

- TimesLIVE

