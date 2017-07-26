Joseph Molangoane yearns for a return to Kaizer Chiefs' glory days

Joseph Molangoane yearns for what many associated with Kaizer Chiefs used to take for granted before going two seasons without a trophy.

“In my career‚ I don’t have a gold medal‚” Molangoane said.

“I only have a silver medal.

"I have to work twice as hard to change that. Two seasons without a trophy has been hard to accept for everyone at the club.

"Everyone wants to change that‚ especially since this is a team of winners. Last season wasn’t nice.