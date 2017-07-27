Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of highly rated striker

27 July 2017 - 15:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Newly signed Kaizer Chiefs's striker Dumisani Zuma at Naturena on Thursday 27 July 2017.
Newly signed Kaizer Chiefs's striker Dumisani Zuma at Naturena on Thursday 27 July 2017.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs via Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic highly-rated striker Dumisani Zuma on a 3-year contract.

The 22-year old Zuma has joined the likes of Bongolethu Jayiya‚ Philani Zulu and Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe who have been signed by Amakhosi during the off-season.

Meanwhile‚ Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has not made a decision on 19-year-old midfielder Arnaldo Gomes who has been on trial at Naturena this week.

How Siyabonga Sangweni prepared younger brother Thamsanqa for life at Orlando Pirates

Thamsanqa Sangweni fully understands the enormity of the challenge that awaits him at Orlando Pirates next season‚ thanks to his older brother ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela refused to be drawn into commenting on whether the club has adequate resources upfront to deal with their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of highly rated striker Soccer
  2. Ackermann insists the Lions won't have revenge on their minds when they face ... Rugby
  3. Elton Jantjies is the best flyhalf in SA‚ says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd Rugby
  4. Cook‚ Westley steady England after Philander strike Cricket
  5. Expect more Currie Cup entertainment from the Golden Lions and the Griquas Rugby

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.

Related articles

  1. How Siyabonga Sangweni prepared younger brother Thamsanqa for life at Orlando ... Soccer
  2. Jury still out on whether Kaizer Chiefs have players to end their scoring woes Soccer
  3. PSL clubs quietly go about their business while Chiefs and Pirates hog all the ... Soccer
  4. Beleaguered Jonevret unfazed by furious speculation over his job at Orlando ... Soccer
  5. Joseph Molangoane yearns for a return to Kaizer Chiefs' glory days Soccer
X