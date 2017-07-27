Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic highly-rated striker Dumisani Zuma on a 3-year contract.

The 22-year old Zuma has joined the likes of Bongolethu Jayiya‚ Philani Zulu and Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe who have been signed by Amakhosi during the off-season.

Meanwhile‚ Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has not made a decision on 19-year-old midfielder Arnaldo Gomes who has been on trial at Naturena this week.