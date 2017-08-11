And Cape Town City's amazing new signing is ... a sponsorship

You have to hand it to Cape Town City’s marketing department – they know how to hype up an announcement.

Social media was held in suspense (some might say‚ to ransom) following a press release on Thursday that City would “unveil the signing of the season!” at a press conference at noon at Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

Speculation reached fever pitch – after already adding Ayanda Patosi from Lokeren in Belgium and ex-Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup superstar Teko Modise‚ who could it be?

Speculation reached fever pitch on Friday that it might be Modise’s Mamelodi Sundowns team-mate and the PSL’s 2015-16 Player of the Season Khama Billiat.