And Cape Town City's amazing new signing is ... a sponsorship
You have to hand it to Cape Town City’s marketing department – they know how to hype up an announcement.
Social media was held in suspense (some might say‚ to ransom) following a press release on Thursday that City would “unveil the signing of the season!” at a press conference at noon at Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
Speculation reached fever pitch – after already adding Ayanda Patosi from Lokeren in Belgium and ex-Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup superstar Teko Modise‚ who could it be?
Speculation reached fever pitch on Friday that it might be Modise’s Mamelodi Sundowns team-mate and the PSL’s 2015-16 Player of the Season Khama Billiat.
One post on Twitter claimed Billiat had been spotted in Cape Town. That was dampened by others pointing out that the Zimbabwean star had posted a video of himself at Sundowns training on Friday morning.
Finally‚ as noon passed‚ City announced that the signing was (cue drum roll and trumpets) … a sponsorship.
“CTCFC is delighted to unveil the signing of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with SportPesa!” City posted in their Twitter page at 12.11pm.
The reactions might have been of astonishment‚ dismay and mirth‚ but seldom before could there have been quite such interest in a PSL club’s sponsorship announcement.
With this sort of inventiveness off the field‚ it is small wonder City ended third in the PSL on it in their maiden PSL season in 2016-17.
With Modise and Patosi added to their ranks‚ Benni McCarthy as coach‚ and now financial backing in a shirt sponsorship from SportPesa‚ a “sports betting platform with operations in Kenya‚ Tanzania‚ South Africa‚ the Isle of Man and UK”‚ City should be even more of a force in 2017-18.
