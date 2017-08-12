Soccer

Pressure suddenly back on Komphela as Chiefs bomb out of MTN8

12 August 2017 - 22:21 By Marc Strydom
Morgan Gould of SuperSport United tackling Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

SuperSport United scored early, then held on against an unfortunate Kaizer Chiefs for a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory of slender margins at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs looked about as well-drilled from a preseason as they have in Steve Komphela’s three starts to a campaign.

After SuperSport scored early through Jeremy Brockie, Amakhosi owned the game, striking the woodwork three times.

But it was an all-too-familiar pattern – goals conceded at crucial stages, and not taken at the other end, despite pleasing football.

The jury is still out on whether Chiefs have the squad to seriously challenge for trophies.

They certainly had the look of a team who can win silverware. But a look alone is not enough. And another cup competition has been exited, ramping up the pressure on Komphela.

For Eric Tinkler, there is work to do having SuperSport finely tuned. But there were glimpses of what the new Matsatsantsa coach can achieve with such resources, and such a balanced squad. He certainly does not have a team lacking in grit.

SuperSport opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a classic counterattack. Bradley Grobler chipped from the left to Brockie on the right, the Kiwi ace cutting inside Lorenzo Gordinho and striking like a cobra.

Chiefs clicked into gear and Siphiwe Tshabalala's deflected shot hit the upright.

Early in the second half Bradley Grobler dispossessed Itumeleng Khune outside the area, his chip cleared by Mulomowandau Mathoho.

Parker glanced a header onto the upright. Chiefs could only curse their luck as Hendrick Ekstein became their third player to hit the woodwork.

- TimesLIVE

