Arsenal risk losing Sanchez for free, Wenger says

Arsenal risk losing striker Alexis Sanchez for free next season, according to manager Arsene Wenger, who confirmed the club have made no progress on a new contract for the Chilean striker.

Sanchez, 28, is currently in the final year of his contract. He has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain in the current transfer window.

"We have not progressed on that front," Wenger said in a news conference before Arsenal head to Stoke City on Saturday.

"At the moment, he is a player who goes into the final year of his contract and prepares for the season. We have not made any progress on the other front.