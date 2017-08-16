Carling Black Label has been confirmed as the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) official beer supplier on a five-year contract.

“For the past seven years‚ Carling Black Label has successfully delivered the Carling Black Label Champions Cup in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚" said Carling Black Label Director Samori Gambrah in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe that it is time to further boost our relationship with the entire PSL by collaborating with more stakeholders for the development of the beautiful game‚ by enhancing the fans’ experience with football in South Africa.