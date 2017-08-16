Carling Black Label confirmed as the PSL's official beer supplier
Carling Black Label has been confirmed as the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) official beer supplier on a five-year contract.
“For the past seven years‚ Carling Black Label has successfully delivered the Carling Black Label Champions Cup in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚" said Carling Black Label Director Samori Gambrah in a statement on Wednesday.
"We believe that it is time to further boost our relationship with the entire PSL by collaborating with more stakeholders for the development of the beautiful game‚ by enhancing the fans’ experience with football in South Africa.
“Football and beer are synonymous‚ and as a brand‚ we have a profound understanding of the passion that fans have for the two.
"We believe it is the perfect combination to enjoy the sport and we are certainly looking forward to providing fans with endless hours of enjoyment throughout the season.”
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP