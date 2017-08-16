A prolific goal scorer is an object of desire for almost every football coach worldwide and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane is no exception as he outlined his wish list for the last two weeks of the transfer window.

“We still have one piece to fit into the jigsaw puzzle and then I think we’ll have a team good enough to win the league‚” he said.

That piece‚ Mosimane says‚ is in attack.

“I believe we don’t have … yet … a prolific striker and goal scorer .

"You know what I’m saying?

"Barcelona have a (Luis) Suarez; Man United have found a (Romeu) Lukaku and Spurs has (Harry) Kane.

“Every top team has a marksman‚ but we really don’t have a marksman.