Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana assistant coach

16 August 2017 - 16:10 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Former Manchester United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune.
Image: Gallo Images

As reported by TimesLIVE almost two months ago‚ former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has arrived in SA to finalise his appointment as Stuart Baxter’s second assistant.

Bafana face Zambia in a second leg African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Saturday and Fortune will travel with the team on Thursday morning.

Bafana will not accompany Bafana to Zambia and first assistant Thabo Senong will be in charge of the side in Baxter’s absence.

Baxter remain behind to focus on finalising the squad for the crucial back to back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on September 1 in Praia and four days later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Sport
“Because of the difficulties we have had‚ I have had little time to concentrate on the absolutely vital assignment and that is the Cape Verde qualifiers.

"And based on that and also based on the fact that this is about development‚ I won’t be travelling to Zambia.

"I am going to use that time to watch some PSL games over the weekend and prepare for the squad announcement on Monday‚ 21 August‚” said Baxter.

Sport
“When the squad gets back‚ there will be a conversation between Fortune and Safa to see if we have found any common ground and also to check if there is any room for us to bring him on board on a permanent basis.

"What is happening now is just a matter of the two parties having a look and see of the situation‚” added Baxter.

Meanwhile‚ Ajax Cape Town defender Roscoe Pietersen is the latest player to join Bafana Bafana in camp.

- TimesLIVE

