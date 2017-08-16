Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana assistant coach

As reported by TimesLIVE almost two months ago‚ former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has arrived in SA to finalise his appointment as Stuart Baxter’s second assistant.

Bafana face Zambia in a second leg African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Saturday and Fortune will travel with the team on Thursday morning.

Bafana will not accompany Bafana to Zambia and first assistant Thabo Senong will be in charge of the side in Baxter’s absence.

Baxter remain behind to focus on finalising the squad for the crucial back to back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on September 1 in Praia and four days later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.