Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal qualifier

The South African Football Association (Safa) intends to challenge a FIFA ruling that ordered a replay of Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Senegal.

Bafana beat the Senegalese 2-1 in Polokwane in November 2016 but FIFA on Wednesday ordered a replay of the encounter after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey‚ who awarded the controversial penalty that won the match for the South Africans‚ was banned for life for match fixing.

The South Africa FA confirmed receipt of the order from the world governing body and distanced itself from any wrongdoing.