Soccer

Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal qualifier

07 September 2017 - 11:04 By Tiisetso Malepa
Safa president Danny Jordaan (L) and CEO Dennis Mumble (R) during the special announcement at SAFA House on June 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Safa president Danny Jordaan (L) and CEO Dennis Mumble (R) during the special announcement at SAFA House on June 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The South African Football Association (Safa) intends to challenge a FIFA ruling that ordered a replay of Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Senegal.

Bafana beat the Senegalese 2-1 in Polokwane in November 2016 but FIFA on Wednesday ordered a replay of the encounter after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey‚ who awarded the controversial penalty that won the match for the South Africans‚ was banned for life for match fixing.

The South Africa FA confirmed receipt of the order from the world governing body and distanced itself from any wrongdoing.

FIFA orders South Africa to replay Senegal World Cup qualifier

FIFA on Wednesday ordered a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal to be replayed after the referee was banned for match fixing.
Sport
6 hours ago

“SAFA is studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision‚” the association said in a statement.

“SAFA wishes to also state categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee‚ as stated in the FIFA report.”

How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the 2018 Soccer World Cup

AS ridiculous as it might sound now to downcast South African football fans‚ Bafana Bafana could yet line up in the 32-team field at the World Cup in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

According to FIFA‚ this decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee‚ Jospeh Lamptey‚ for match manipulation‚ the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

In their letter‚ FIFA further suggests that the match is replayed within the November 2017 international window‚ with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Question marks over Dean Furman's eligibility for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. Nyakane knows Wallabies will have a point to prove against Springboks Rugby
  3. 'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa ... Soccer
  4. SuperSport’s two new international signings likely to miss MTN8 semis Soccer
  5. Lyon bowls Australia to series-levelling victory against Bangladesh Cricket

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case

Related articles

  1. FIFA orders South Africa to replay Senegal World Cup qualifier Soccer
  2. Baxter in swift decline Soccer
  3. How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the 2018 Soccer World Cup Soccer
  4. Five things Bafana coach Baxter got horribly wrong against Cape Verde Soccer
  5. OPINION: Is Baxter still the right man for Bafana or should Safa sack him? Soccer
  6. Embattled Bafana coach Baxter hits out at journalists after defeat to Cape Verde Soccer
  7. Cape Verde goal hero Rodrigues has his eye set on playing in World Cup Soccer
  8. I’ve never had a more disappointing feeling‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  9. Barcelona president a 'joke', says Brazil and PSG star Neymar Soccer
  10. Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup dream turns into a nightmare Soccer
  11. World Cup hopes suffer massive blow: Bafana v Cape Verde player ratings Soccer
  12. Pressure mounts on under-fire Baxter as Bafana World Cup hopes suffer major blow Soccer
X